John W. Cooley
Indianapolis - John Cooley passed away April 24, 2020. He was born August 13, 1933, to the late Monroe A. and Cora M. (Stultz) Cooley. John is survived by his wife Doris J. (Bennett) Cooley; two daughters, Kim Long (Gary) and Tammy Christie; 6 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
John was preceded in death by his 2 brothers and 3 sisters: Beecher Cooley, Mary Ruth Alley, Hollis Cooley and Daphene Richardson. He is survived by his youngest sister, Geraldine Hickey.
He was active in Methodist churches in five states, serving in almost every layman position. He and his wife Doris served 20 years as Methodist Youth Fellowship counselors.
John retired from the Federal Government in 1994 after 39 years with the Dept. of Defense. He served in the Navy 1956 -1957. He served as Deputy Commander for Army Finance and Accounting Plans Policies and Systems at the Financial and Accounting Center in Indianapolis for over 10 years. He was a part time adjunct member of the graduate school faculty for 20 years at American University, Indiana Wesleyan and the University of Indianapolis.
John served as National President of the Association of Government Accountants. He was active in the Lawrence Kiwanis Club.
John was a prolific writer serving as a sports writer for The Expositor. For his full obituary visit FlannerBuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2020