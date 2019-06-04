Services
Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory
211 East State Street
Pendleton, IN 46064
(765) 778-2136
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service and Crematory, Lahm Chapel
211 E. State St.
Pendleton, IN
John W. Mercer


1935 - 2019
John W. Mercer Obituary
John W. Mercer

- - John W. Mercer September 12, 1935 - June 1, 2019

Apparently I have passed away. Even knowing it happens to everyone, I really didn't think it would happen to me.

Visitation will be Friday from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm at Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory, 211 E. State St., Pendleton, IN 46064. After visitation hours I will go pester Sonja in a private burial at Grove Lawn Cemetery.

In keeping with my motto of "Life Goes On", please donate to the Plant a Tree Program at www.nationalforests.org. The best time to plant a tree was twenty years ago. The second best time is now.

Please do not cry because I'm gone, instead be happy because I was here. Okay, maybe cry a tiny bit, after all I have passed away. Remember, "Life is Good" and "Life Goes On".

You may post online condolences at www.wilsonstpierre.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 4, 2019
