John W. Mercer September 12, 1935 - June 1, 2019



Apparently I have passed away. Even knowing it happens to everyone, I really didn't think it would happen to me.



Visitation will be Friday from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm at Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory, 211 E. State St., Pendleton, IN 46064. After visitation hours I will go pester Sonja in a private burial at Grove Lawn Cemetery.



In keeping with my motto of "Life Goes On", please donate to the Plant a Tree Program at www.nationalforests.org. The best time to plant a tree was twenty years ago. The second best time is now.



Please do not cry because I'm gone, instead be happy because I was here. Okay, maybe cry a tiny bit, after all I have passed away. Remember, "Life is Good" and "Life Goes On".



