John W. Tate
Indianapolis - John Walter Tate, 71, of Indianapolis, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019. He was born in Chicago, IL, on October 20, 1947, son of the late Rev. J Sidney Tate and Margaret T. Jackson. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and retired from Nestle Purina as a Sales Account Executive in 2010. Survivors include his spouse of 46 years, Marcia, daughter Jennifer and three grandchildren. He is also survived by four siblings, numerous nieces and nephews, friends and associates.
Memorial Service: 6pm, Friday, June 21, 2019 at Flanner Buchanan- Broad Ripple, 1305 Broad Ripple Ave., with visitation from 4-6pm. Family and friends are welcome to a gather with the family for refreshments immediately following the service.
Extended obituary may be found at www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 20, 2019