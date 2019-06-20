Services
Flanner Buchanan – Broad Ripple
1305 Broad Ripple Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
317-475-4475
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Broad Ripple
1305 Broad Ripple Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
6:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Broad Ripple
1305 Broad Ripple Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
John W. Tate


1947 - 2019
John W. Tate Obituary
John W. Tate

Indianapolis - John Walter Tate, 71, of Indianapolis, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019. He was born in Chicago, IL, on October 20, 1947, son of the late Rev. J Sidney Tate and Margaret T. Jackson. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and retired from Nestle Purina as a Sales Account Executive in 2010. Survivors include his spouse of 46 years, Marcia, daughter Jennifer and three grandchildren. He is also survived by four siblings, numerous nieces and nephews, friends and associates.

Memorial Service: 6pm, Friday, June 21, 2019 at Flanner Buchanan- Broad Ripple, 1305 Broad Ripple Ave., with visitation from 4-6pm. Family and friends are welcome to a gather with the family for refreshments immediately following the service.

Extended obituary may be found at www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 20, 2019
