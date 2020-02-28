Services
Bubb Funeral Chapel
3910 N. Main
Mishawaka, IN 46545
574 255-3126
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
1:00 PM
Saint David's Episcopal Church
26824 C.R. 4
Elkhart, IN
Requiem Mass
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
3:00 PM
Saint David's Episcopal Church
26824 C.R. 4
Elkhart, IN
Elkhart - John Wallace Davis, 56, of Maple Row, Elkhart, IN, died Saturday, February 22, 2020. He was born in Indianapolis, IN, August 10, 1963 and was preceded in death by his father, George Davis and his sister Rita Brooks. He is survived by his mother Hallie Davis nee Jefferson and six siblings--Louise Jackson (Dennis), Charlene Davis, Darryl Davis (Tammy), Debra Owens (David), Timothy Davis, and Kamai Davis; all of Indianapolis, by numerous loving nieces and nephews and by his husband, with whom he shared thirty-three marvelous years, A. Trice Berkley, III of Elkhart, Indiana.

John was a lifelong birdwatcher, was an expert horticulturist and plant breeder, who also enjoyed owning, breeding and showing AKC whippets at dog shows. John also loved to cook a wide range of gourmet foods. As a young man, he was a waiter and bartender at a high-end restaurant in Indianapolis. He worked at Martin's Supermarket for 15 years and Kroger's for 10 years, providing excellent work, superb customer service, and a great sense of humor at both. John was fond of Baroque music, Rap, and "P-Funk." He attended St. David's Episcopal Church in Elkhart.

There will be a visitation at 1:00p.m. Saturday, March 7 with Requiem Mass to follow at 3:00p.m. at Saint David's Episcopal Church, 26824 C.R. 4, Elkhart. The family has requested that memorial donations be made to the South Bend - Elkhart Audubon Society or to The .
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020
