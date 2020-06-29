John Wayne Jointer Sr.



John Wayne Jointer Sr., 57, of Indianapolis, IN passed away June 24, 2020. He was born May 26, 1963 to Mary Alice and J.C. Jointer. John was generous to many and he never met a stranger. After graduating from Thomas Carr Howe, John worked at Citizens Energy Group for 38 years. In holy matrimony, John is survived by his wife of 38 years, Anita L. Jointer and their loving children and grandchildren.



Visitation will be held at City of Hope Community Church at 10607 E. 56th on Friday, July 3, 2020 from 10am-1pm and the private funeral will immediately follow at 1pm. The repass will be held at Blended Family Event Center from 3pm-6pm. Social distancing will be exercised and face masks are required.



Arrangements entrusted to Ellis Mortuary.









