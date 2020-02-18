|
|
John Wesley Gibson
Indianapolis - John Wesley Gibson 85, of Indianapolis, Indiana passed away on February 17, 2020 in his home surrounded by his family. He was born November 21, 1934 to James and Stella Gibson, in Indianapolis, Indiana.
John is survived by his wife, Dona of 64 years, his two children John (Jean) Gibson and Debbie (Glenn) Gant, four grandchildren Stacy (Corey) Carrigan, Wes Gibson, Ryan (Shelbie) Gant, Kyle (Heidi) Gant, and six great-grandchildren Savannah, Ashlynn, Kilee, Kenli, Ethan and Maverick. John was a member Ironworker's Local 22 for 64 year and an avid fisherman and sports fan.
John was preceded in death by his parents, his two brothers, Robert and James, and two sisters, Betty and Norma.
Visitation will be held at Flanner Buchanan - Washington Park East, 10722 East Washington on Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 4-8PM. Funeral service will be the following day. Friday, February 21, 2020 at 10:00AM. Burial will immediately follow at Washington Park East Cemetery.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020