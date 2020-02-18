Services
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park East
10722 E Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN 46229
317-899-7115
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park East
10722 E Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN 46229
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park East
10722 E Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN 46229
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Gibson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Wesley Gibson


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Wesley Gibson Obituary
John Wesley Gibson

Indianapolis - John Wesley Gibson 85, of Indianapolis, Indiana passed away on February 17, 2020 in his home surrounded by his family. He was born November 21, 1934 to James and Stella Gibson, in Indianapolis, Indiana.

John is survived by his wife, Dona of 64 years, his two children John (Jean) Gibson and Debbie (Glenn) Gant, four grandchildren Stacy (Corey) Carrigan, Wes Gibson, Ryan (Shelbie) Gant, Kyle (Heidi) Gant, and six great-grandchildren Savannah, Ashlynn, Kilee, Kenli, Ethan and Maverick. John was a member Ironworker's Local 22 for 64 year and an avid fisherman and sports fan.

John was preceded in death by his parents, his two brothers, Robert and James, and two sisters, Betty and Norma.

Visitation will be held at Flanner Buchanan - Washington Park East, 10722 East Washington on Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 4-8PM. Funeral service will be the following day. Friday, February 21, 2020 at 10:00AM. Burial will immediately follow at Washington Park East Cemetery.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park East
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -