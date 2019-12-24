|
|
John White, ISP Retired
Hanover - Mr. John D. "Red" White, age 86, of Hanover, Indiana entered this life on March 4, 1933 in Shelby County, Indiana. He was the loving son of the late, Arthur Oatis and Mildred Lanahan White. John became a trooper with the Indiana State Police in 1958. John retired in 1988 as a Lieutenant after 34 years and 9 months of service. John passed from this life on Friday, December 20, 2019, at 5:15 a.m. at the Hickory Creek of Madison in Madison, Indiana. For full obituary and service information go to www.morgan-nay.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019