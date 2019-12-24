Services
Morgan-Webster-Nay Funeral Home
325 Demaree Drive
Madison, IN 47250
(812) 265-5577
Resources
More Obituaries for John Retired
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John White Isp Retired


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John White Isp Retired Obituary
John White, ISP Retired

Hanover - Mr. John D. "Red" White, age 86, of Hanover, Indiana entered this life on March 4, 1933 in Shelby County, Indiana. He was the loving son of the late, Arthur Oatis and Mildred Lanahan White. John became a trooper with the Indiana State Police in 1958. John retired in 1988 as a Lieutenant after 34 years and 9 months of service. John passed from this life on Friday, December 20, 2019, at 5:15 a.m. at the Hickory Creek of Madison in Madison, Indiana. For full obituary and service information go to www.morgan-nay.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -