John Willis Owensby
Speedway - John Willis Owensby, 85 of Speedway, passed away on April 14, 2019. He was born on October 18, 1933 to the late John Willis and Hattie Marjorie Owensby.
John served in the United States Marine Corps. John was an accomplished runner in both high school and college. He is the only runner to win the Indiana Little State in cross country all 4 years. He went on to receive his bachelor's degree in Education from Hanover College. He taught for 23 years, 4 of which were at Broad Ripple and the other 19 in Speedway. Along with teaching, John also coached track and cross country at Speedway High School. After his teaching career, he developed his own home improvement and remodeling business.
John loved spending his spare time outdoors. He enjoyed golfing, hunting, and especially fishing.
John was preceded in passing by his siblings, Jerry, Judy, Don, Jean, and Dorothy.
He is survived by his children, Greg (Sherry) Owensby and David (Lisa) Owensby; grandchildren, Derek (Lindley) Owensby and Tyler (Taylor) Owensby.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Flanner Buchanan-Speedway, 2950 N. High School Rd., from 3-8PM. Services will be on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Flanner Buchanan-Speedway at 11AM, with one hour of visitation prior. Entombment will take place at Floral Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be given to John Knox Presbyterian Church.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 17, 2019