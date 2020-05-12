Johnetta Hutchins Baker
Indianapolis - Mrs. Johnetta Hutchins Baker, 79, passed away Wednesday May 6, 2020. Graveside services are private interment at Floral Park Cemetery. Drive-through viewing Thursday May 14 at Stuart Mortuary.
Indianapolis - Mrs. Johnetta Hutchins Baker, 79, passed away Wednesday May 6, 2020. Graveside services are private interment at Floral Park Cemetery. Drive-through viewing Thursday May 14 at Stuart Mortuary.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 12 to May 13, 2020.