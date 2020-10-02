Johnnie Lee Conlin
Indianapolis - 71, passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. He was born on April 10 1949 to the late John A. and Carol E. Conlin. Survivors include his loving wife of 51 years, Susie (Baker) Conlin; children, John Paul Conlin, Sherrie (Chad) Cummings and Amanda (John) Gordon. Visitation: Wednesday, October 7 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 1530 Union St. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 12 noon in church. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, masks are required and please remember to social distance. Complete obituary: www.LauckFuneralHome.com