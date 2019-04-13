|
|
Johnny Russell
Mooresville - Johnny F. Russell, 79, of Mooresville, went to be with the Lord on April 11, 2019. Family and friends may show their love and support from 3-8 p.m. on Monday, April 15th and 10-11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 16th at Jones Crossing Banquet Center, next door to Jones Family Mortuary in Mooresville. Johnny's celebration of life service will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 16th at Jones Crossing. To view full obituary, send a condolence to the family or share a story about Johnny, please visit: www.jonesfamilymortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 13, 2019