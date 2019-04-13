Services
Jones Family Mortuary
4165 E Allison Rd
Mooresville, IN 46158
(317) 831-0200
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jones Crossing Banquet Center
Mooresville, IN
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Jones Crossing Banquet Center
Mooresville, IN
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Jones Crossing Banquet Center
Mooresville, IN
Johnny Russell Obituary
Johnny Russell

Mooresville - Johnny F. Russell, 79, of Mooresville, went to be with the Lord on April 11, 2019. Family and friends may show their love and support from 3-8 p.m. on Monday, April 15th and 10-11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 16th at Jones Crossing Banquet Center, next door to Jones Family Mortuary in Mooresville. Johnny's celebration of life service will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 16th at Jones Crossing. To view full obituary, send a condolence to the family or share a story about Johnny, please visit: www.jonesfamilymortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 13, 2019
