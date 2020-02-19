|
|
Jon Alan Bereman
Indianapolis - Jon Alan Bereman, 74, of Indianapolis, IN, passed away on February 17, 2020, after a long battle with ALS. Jon loved his family deeply, survived by his wife, Lynn Bereman; daughters, Nicole (Damon) Slaton, Kelly (Ibrahim) Ouattara; grandchildren, Delaney and Ben Slaton, Souleyman and Djeneba Ouattara; brother, Robert (Barbara) Bereman. Preceded in death by brother, William H. Bereman; first wife, Karen Bereman.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2020