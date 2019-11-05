|
|
Jon David Noland
Frederick County, VA - Jon David Noland, 80, passed away Monday, October 28, 2019, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
Mr. Noland was born in 1938 in Peru, IN, son of the late Edward and Gladys Noland. He was a graduate of Peru High School, Class of 1956. Mr. Noland continued his education, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree from Indiana University and a LLB (Literally Legum Baccalaureus) degree from Harvard Law School. He was a veteran of the United States Army, having served in West Germany, achieving the rank of Captain. While in the service he married Dorothea Silbernagel on August 10, 1966 in Landau, Germany. Upon his return to the states he practiced law for 15 years as an associate and partner with Barnes, Hickam, Pantzer, & Boyd, now known as Barnes & Thornburg. Mr. Noland then worked as General Counsel and Executive Vice President for PSI, now known as Duke Energy, retiring in 1995.
Mr. Noland was a member of King of Glory Lutheran Church in Carmel, IN and Chairman of the Board for Tri-County Mental Health Services. He was an avid golfer and a World War II history enthusiast.
Surviving with his wife of 53 years are sons, Christopher Noland (Allison) of Sterling, VA and Mark Noland of Prior Lake, MN; grandchildren, Isabelle and Quin Noland of Sterling, VA; step-grandchildren, Maggie and Samuel Meyer of Sterling, VA; sister-in-law, Helen Noland of Harleysville, PA; and several nieces and one nephew.
Mr. Noland was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Edward Noland.
A visitation with light refreshments will be from 11 am to 1 pm on Friday at Omps Funeral Home Reception Center, Amherst Chapel. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 1 pm with Chaplain Clint Dunham officiating. Interment will be at a later date in Greenlawn Cemetery, Mexico, Indiana.
Memorial contributions may be made in Jon's memory to Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Association, P.O. Box 37022, Boone, IA 50037-0022.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019