Dr. Jon M.B. Porter
Indianapolis - Dr. Jon Michael Bruce Porter, 51, died Monday, July 27, 2020 from causes unrelated to Covid 19. He was a resident of Indianapolis.
He was born August 9, 1968 in Indianapolis to Herschel D. Porter and Susan (Ross) Porter. He married Inge Verstraeten on July 12, 1997 in Antwerp, Belgium. He is survived by his loving family, wife Inge Porter; daughter, Elisabeth Porter; son, Alexander Porter; his mother, Susan Porter, and his step-mother Angela Porter.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Jon was a 1986 graduate of Lawrence Central High School. He received his Bachelors degree at Wabash College, his Masters degree at the University of St. Andrews, and his Doctorate at the University of Nottingham. He also attended Culver Military Academy summer camp for several summers, where he later became a cabin counselor.
He previously worked as an adjunct professor and lecturer at Franklin College, Butler University, and the University of Indianapolis.
He was a Past Director of the St. Peter & Paul Food Pantry, a past board member of the Riviera Club, and a long time board member of the Legal Aid Society..
Jon was a very active Mason. He was Past Master of Mystic Tie Masonic Lodge #398 F. & A.M. He joined the Indianapolis Valley of the Scottish Rite in 1998, served as Commander-In-Chief of the Indiana Consistory in 2013, and was a Sovereign Grand Inspectors General of the Northern Masonic Jurisdiction, receiving his Thirty-Third Degree in Indianapolis in 2015. He was a member of the Tour Guide Committee at the Scottish Rite, and also served on the Board of Directors of its Children's Dyslexia Center of Indianapolis.
His other memberships included Double Eagle Masonic Lodge #773 F. & A.M. and the Murat Shrine.
Services will be private for family. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Legal Aid Society, 615 N. Alabama Street, Suite 122, Indianapolis, IN 46204, or to the Children's Dyslexia Center of Indianapolis, 650 North Meridian Street, Indianapolis, IN 46204.
