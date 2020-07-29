1/2
Dr. Jon M.b. Porter
1968 - 2020
Dr. Jon M.B. Porter

Indianapolis - Dr. Jon Michael Bruce Porter, 51, died Monday, July 27, 2020 from causes unrelated to Covid 19. He was a resident of Indianapolis.

He was born August 9, 1968 in Indianapolis to Herschel D. Porter and Susan (Ross) Porter. He married Inge Verstraeten on July 12, 1997 in Antwerp, Belgium. He is survived by his loving family, wife Inge Porter; daughter, Elisabeth Porter; son, Alexander Porter; his mother, Susan Porter, and his step-mother Angela Porter.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Jon was a 1986 graduate of Lawrence Central High School. He received his Bachelors degree at Wabash College, his Masters degree at the University of St. Andrews, and his Doctorate at the University of Nottingham. He also attended Culver Military Academy summer camp for several summers, where he later became a cabin counselor.

He previously worked as an adjunct professor and lecturer at Franklin College, Butler University, and the University of Indianapolis.

He was a Past Director of the St. Peter & Paul Food Pantry, a past board member of the Riviera Club, and a long time board member of the Legal Aid Society..

Jon was a very active Mason. He was Past Master of Mystic Tie Masonic Lodge #398 F. & A.M. He joined the Indianapolis Valley of the Scottish Rite in 1998, served as Commander-In-Chief of the Indiana Consistory in 2013, and was a Sovereign Grand Inspectors General of the Northern Masonic Jurisdiction, receiving his Thirty-Third Degree in Indianapolis in 2015. He was a member of the Tour Guide Committee at the Scottish Rite, and also served on the Board of Directors of its Children's Dyslexia Center of Indianapolis.

His other memberships included Double Eagle Masonic Lodge #773 F. & A.M. and the Murat Shrine.

Services will be private for family. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Legal Aid Society, 615 N. Alabama Street, Suite 122, Indianapolis, IN 46204, or to the Children's Dyslexia Center of Indianapolis, 650 North Meridian Street, Indianapolis, IN 46204.

Online condolences may be shared at www.stpierrefamilyfuneral.com, where you can sign the register book or leave a message for the family.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jul. 29 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
7 entries
July 30, 2020
Rest in peace Jon.
Diana Hay
Friend
July 30, 2020
I would run into Jon at many Masonic functions. He was always making jokes and seemed very happy. He will be missed.
Dave Pearson
Friend
July 30, 2020
I am so surprised to hear the news, Susan! I am self quarantining, so will not attend Jon's service, but please know my heart is saddened and my thoughts are with you and Jon's family.
Mary Glenn Rinne
Friend
July 30, 2020
We will miss Jon...a life taken too soon.
Pete and Barb Mohr
Friend
July 30, 2020
Our prayers are with the family. Jon was a very good man and a very smart kid! I loved playing with him when he would come and visit grandma and grandpa Porter. The world has lost a great guy. Our condolences.
Bruce & Kathy Haggerty
Family
July 30, 2020
Jon will be much missed. We were find for 28 years since we met as grad students at Nottingham University. He always took the time to help his friends and his students. I will miss his friendship and is sense of humor. My condolences to Inge, Elisabeth, Alexander and Susan.
Michael Evans
Friend
July 29, 2020
Godspeed, My Brother! You will be Missed more than You could ever know, by So many!
Jeremiah Jeremy Kerr
Acquaintance
