Jon Oren Crosley



On Sunday, August 9, 2020, heaven gained a great one. Just days after his 75th birthday, Jon Oren Crosley of Carmel, Indiana, and Naples, Florida, took his last breath surrounded by his wife of 46 years and three children. An avid music lover, Jon always said he wanted the Eagles' "Hotel California" played at his funeral. He enjoyed many of his favorites in his final hours -- Beatles, Clapton and Cocker, to name a few. And, of course, the Eagles Greatest Hits.



Jon touched so many lives with his warmth, wit and genuine interest in and compassion for those around him. As a Florida neighbor told us, Jon was not a giant, but he had the heart of a giant. He was always the life of the party, and as a few of his nieces and nephews shared, the cool uncle. He was adored by his nine grandchildren, and he spent an abundance of his later years doting on them, feeding the younger ones bottle after bottle and the older ones candy.



An athlete at heart and in practice, Jon loved golf and Indiana basketball, playing for Pendleton High School and later the famed Tony Hinkle at Butler University. One of his former teammates reports, Jon was "one of the best basketball players in the history of the Pendleton Fighting Irish" (Jon would have loved that tribute).



He launched Jon Crosley & Associates in 1980. For nearly 40 years, Jon represented sports manufacturers, including Bike, Saucony and Asics. He knew his shoes and loved the people, the industry and the freedom that comes with being your own boss -- and the extra afternoons it enabled on the back nine at Woodland Country Club.



Jon is beloved by friends, former colleagues and especially his family, with whom his hard working spirit, fierce independence and genuine passion for his loved ones will live on. He is survived by his wife, Sandy, and children Joni (Ryan) Higgins, Kyle (Abby) Crosley, Bradley (Jennifer) Crosley, and grandchildren -- Ellie, Claire, Charlie, Kaylin, Brady, Emma, Sam, Cameron and Colin.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Butler University Men's Basketball Program, c/o Ken LaRose, Butler University, Hinkle Fieldhouse, 510 W. 49th Street, Indianapolis, Indiana 46208. A celebration of his life will take place at a later time. Papa Jon, we hope you're up there playing 36 holes with your brother and enjoying a cocktail (or two) while you watch over us. You are dearly missed.









