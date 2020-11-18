Jon Wilson
Indianapolis - Jon C. Wilson, 69, of Indianapolis, passed away Monday, November 16, 2020 at his residence.
Mr. Wilson was born on February 8, 1951, in Milan, Indiana, to Delbert Wilson and Vera Jo (Wilson) Wheatley.
Jon graduated from Jennings County High School in 1969. He continued his education by earning a scholarship to play basketball at Winston Churchill College in Springfield, Illinois.
His interests included family, golf, bowling and painting. He devoted much of his time and energy to raising and caring for everyone in a large family.
After a long and successful career spanning 32 years, Jon retired in 2011 as an Inspector for the City of Indianapolis DPW.
Jon is survived by his wife Carolyn F. "Carnie"(Hanson) Sillery, sons: Jason (Amy) Wilson of Cincinnati and Trevor Wilson of Irvington; grandchildren Ethan Ayers-Edds, Brett Wilson, Nick Wilson, Lydia Wilson; step-children Sarah Justice, Samantha Sillery and Stephanie Sillery; step-grandchildren Payton Justice, Cole Justice, Isabell Justice, Adrienne Wesley and Skylar Hardwick.
In addition to his parents, Jon was preceded in death by brothers Ross and Don Gibson.
Friends may call on Friday November 20, 2020 at Seals Funeral Home, Fortville, IN from 4:00 - 6:30 pm.