Ballard and Sons Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Middletown
118 South 5th
Middletown, IN 47356
765-354-2051
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
1:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
2:00 PM
Tabor Baptist Church
10500 South County Road 300 West
Muncie, IN
Jonah Michael Clark Ashcraft Obituary
Jonah Michael Clark Ashcraft

Markleville - Jonah Michael Clark Ashcraft, 17, resident of Markleville, passed away Sunday morning at St. Vincent's Regional Hospital in Anderson. He was born in Mesquite, Texas and had lived in Markleville all of his life.

He was a junior at Pendleton Heights High School and loved music, people and Basketball.

Survivors are his mother and father Theodore "Ted" and Heather (Lively) Ashcraft, 2 sisters: Taylor and Grace Ashcraft, nephew, Finnley Ashcraft, grandparents: David and Debbie Lively of Middletown and Phil and Nancy Ashcraft of Indianapolis, several uncles and aunts, birth mother: Rachel Bush and special friend, Hannah Nielsen.

Funeral services will be held at Tabor Baptist Church, 10500 South County Road 300 West, Muncie on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 2:00 PM with Pastor Jim Sandberg officiating. Burial will follow in Mechanicsburg Cemetery near Middletown.

Friends may call at the church on Wednesday from 4-8 PM and one hour before the services on Thursday.

Memorials may be made to the Adams Township/Markleville Fire Department.

Online Guestbook at: www.ballardandsons.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
