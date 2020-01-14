|
|
Jonathan Michael Roller
Indianapolis - 15, passed away on Jan. 8, 2020. He was a freshman at Scecina High School. Survivors include his parents, Joe & Tracey Roller; grandparents, Crystal Perkins, Judie Snyder, Donald and Ann Roller; siblings, Nathaniel, Matthew, Elizabeth, Joseph Jr., Lillian and Emma. Funeral Mass: Friday, Jan. 17 at 10 a.m. in Holy Name Catholic Church. Visitation in the church on Thursday, Jan. 16 from 4 to 7 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m. and one hour prior to Mass. Complete obituary: www.LauckFuneralHome.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020