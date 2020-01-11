|
|
Joni B. Vandivier
Indianapolis - Joni B. Vandivier, 58, of Indianapolis passed away suddenly at her residence on Friday, January 10, 2020.
She was born on November 16, 1961 in Indianapolis to Ruth (Turner) Shaw and Darrell Shaw. She married her loving husband, Robert F. Vandivier on July 24, 1994. She is survived by her husband, Bob; mother, Ruth Shaw; children, Kathleen Willis, Samantha Vandivier, Bobbie Vandivier, Robert "Cory" Vandivier and Heath M. Vandivier; and grandchildren, Madison, Charles and Cash. Also surviving are her sisters, Debbie Lee, Dianna Evans, Denise Hungerford, Donna Riehl, Pam Sprague and Michelle Melani; brother, David Shaw; sister-in-law, Vivian Vandivier; brother-in-law, Ray (Regina) Vandivier and numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews. She was preceded in passing by her father, Darrell Shaw and her in-laws, Ray and Wilma Vandivier.
Joni was a 1980 graduate of Tech High School.
She was employed by Perry Township Schools as a Bus Driver for many years. She later worked at Cavallo Transportation and Miller Transportation.
Joni enjoyed many things. She enjoyed crocheting, gardening and playing cards. She loved to go mushroom hunting. She most enjoyed spending time with her family, especially the grandchildren. She was a loved daughter, wife, mother, sister, grandma and aunt.
A celebration of Joni's life will be held on Thursday, January 16 at 2:00 p.m. at Flinn and Maguire Funeral Home, 2898 North Morton Street, (U.S. 31 North) in Franklin, Indiana 46131. Friends may call on Wednesday, January 15 from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at First Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Franklin.
Expressions of caring and kindness may be received to the family at www.flinnmaguire.net
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020