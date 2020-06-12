Jonna Rae Bariger Hayes



Fishers - Jonna Rae Bariger Hayes passed May 14, 2020 in Daytona Beach, FL after a long illness. Jonna was a resident of Fishers, IN and had maintained a winter home in Daytona Beach for many years. Jonna fought her illness for years with a good spirit and a smile.



Jonna was born in Elkhart, IN on March 11, 1951. She is survived by her husband of 30 years, Lennie Hayes; brother Rex Bariger of Edwardsburg, MI; stepson Jon Hayes of Indianapolis, IN; step-granddaughters Whitney Hicks (Adrian), Erica Hayes, and Vanessa Hayes; and step-great-granddaughter Lakin Hicks, all of Indianapolis.



Jonna graduated from Niles, MI high school in 1969. She attended Indiana University South Bend. She was Miss South Bend in 1971 and competed in the Miss Indiana Pageant that year. She did professional modeling work for several years. Jonna owned and managed several businesses in the Niles/South Bend area including Paragon Studios modeling agency.



Jonna was an avid golfer and bowler. She did volunteer work for Salvation Army and the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary in Indianapolis and ran its golf outing fundraiser for several years. She was a friend to everyone she met and will be missed by all who knew her.



Services will be held at 11:00 am June 18, 2020 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church 10350 Glaser Way Fishers, IN. Calling will be one hour before the Services. There will be a light lunch after the Services. Memorials may be sent to the Indianapolis Salvation Army.









