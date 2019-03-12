|
Jordan H. Leibman
Indianapolis - On March 10, 2019, Jordan H. Leibman, husband of Joan Leibman (nee Zabronsky), father of five children, and grandfather to eight more, died in Indianapolis at the age of 88 after a long battle with Parkinson's disease.
Jordan was born June 5, 1930 in Chicago, IL. He was the only child of immigrant parents, who came to North America for a better life. Jordan and Joan met at the University of Chicago, where Jordan received his BA and MBA. In the late 1950s, Jordan moved his family to Indianapolis to become vice-president and general manager of a factory that produced record jackets (remember those?), a position he held for 20 years.
In 1962, Jordan was able to satisfy his love of architecture by building a modern house designed by renowned architect, Evans Woollen. Jordan served as general contractor on the project and was very proud to live with his family in one of the most unusual and beautiful homes in the city.
At age 47, with five children in various stages of their high-school and college careers, Jordan decided to return to school himself. He graduated at the top of his class from IUPUI law school, was an editor of the law-review, and soon became a full professor of business law at IUPUI. He happily taught there for 20 years, imparting his love of the law, esteemed by both his colleagues and students. Aside from teaching, he was widely published in the field of products liability, led moot court sessions, designed a software application, and even served as a judge for a day to officiate at the wedding of one of his students.
An IUPUI lecture series at the nexus of art and business bearing Jordan's name was endowed by one the many students who found his guidance and wisdom essential to their professional and personal development.
Jordan's passions were traveling, the arts, and bridge. He was a founding board member of the Indiana Repertory Theater and active in the Contemporary Arts Society. In bridge, Jordan achieved the status of Silver Life Master.
Jordan deeply loved his five children - Ted Leibman (Nora), Rachel Leibman (Paul Garfinkel), Sara Leibman (Pete Elms), Dena Leibman (Marijke Torfs), and Maya Leibman (Robert Gross). Jordan's most defining characteristic was his dry, sharp wit. He loved a smart joke, and delivered many himself.
He is missed terribly by his wife, children, grandchildren, and so many others.
A gathering will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019 at the Leibman residence: 6808 North Sherman Dr., Indianapolis, IN.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky (PPINK) or the Herron School of Art and Design.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 12, 2019