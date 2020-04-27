|
|
Jory W. Coffman
Jory W. Coffman was born on June 10, 1994 in Ogden, Utah to the parents of Luke Coffman and Erin Sheppard. He spent part of his life growing up in Chandler, Arizona and then moved to Indiana where he attended Danville Community High School and graduated in 2012. He continued his education at IUPUI while being a Water Technician. He loved his dog (Mia AKA "Young Doggie"), his girlfriend Morgan and his fish (Flip). He is known for his caring nature, sense of humor, work ethic and smile. He was often found in unique situations and handled it with a sense of humor. He enjoyed jet skiing, riding his motorcycle and his truck and they helped him live his life to the fullest.
He passed away, at the age of 25, on April 22, 2020. Jory is survived by his parents, Luke Coffman, Erin (Bob) Sheppard; his sister, Sarah (Nick) Bruce; twin brother, Mitch Coffman; step-brother, Matt (Tori) Sheppard; grandparents, Wayne and Gi Gi Dobbs, Lee and Marsha Coffman. He preceded in death by his maternal grandmother Sally Dobbs.
A Celebration of Life will be held later this summer. Conkle Funeral Home Avon is handling Services. Online condolences may be shared at www.conklefuneralhome.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020