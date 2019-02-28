|
|
José Angel Santellana
Indianapolis - José Angel Santellana, 60, of Indianapolis passed away on February 25, 2019. A visitation will be held, Today, Thursday from 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM, February 28, 2019 at Forest Lawn Funeral Home, 1977 S. State Road 135, Greenwood, IN 46143. Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 PM, Friday, March 1, 2019 at Forest Lawn. To read entire obituary and to leave the family online condolences please visit www.forestlawncemetery-fh.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 28, 2019