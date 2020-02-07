|
Josefa (Karl) Monday
Indianapolis, IN - Josefa (Karl) Monday, 84, of Indianapolis, IN was called home Monday, February 3, 2020. She was born March 10, 1935 in Salzburg, Austria to Hermann and Mathilde (Prahauser) Karl. She worked and retired as the Lead Clerk at the United States Government Finance Center at Ft. Benjamin Harrison.
Jo's personality always brightened the day and she had an uncanny knack of making people laugh with her fun loving wit. Her kind heart allowed her to easily make friends wherever she went. To know Jo was to truly love her. She enjoyed spending time with adoptive family, the Mandabachs, attending movies, going to the park, bowling, family holidays, gatherings and dinners. She enjoyed reading, gardening, cooking, lunches with friends at the Heidelberg Haus, as well as playing Yahtzee and Euchre. She was also faithful in attending meetings with Friends of Bill.
Survivors include her adoptive granddaughter Sarah Mandabach and her husband John of Greenwood, IN, her adoptive great-grandchildren Kateri, Charlie, Adelaide and Graham Mandabach; niece Lilly Morison and husband Dewey of Belmopan, Belize; niece Ginna Mize and her husband Rick of Moore, OK; niece Diana Jones and her husband Bill of Moore, OK; a sister Rosa Fisk of Oklahoma City, OK; sister-in-law Lilly Prahauser of Belmopan, Belize; and several great-nieces and nephews; as well as her precious cat, Doodle.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother Rudy Prahauser; and nephews Rudy Prahauser and Bill Prahauser.
She was a member of the Catholic Church and Father Stephen Jarrell will conduct a Mass Of Christian Burial Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 1PM at the Chapel at Our Lady Of The Greenwood Catholic Church, 335 South Meridian Street in Greenwood, IN. Friends may call Monday, February 10, 2020 from 4PM until 8PM at Swartz Family Community Mortuary and Memorial Center, 300 South U.S. 31 (Morton Street) in Franklin, IN. Burial will be at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Greenwood, IN. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.swartzmortuary.com. Information at 317-738-0202.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020