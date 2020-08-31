1/1
Joseph A. Bugert
Joseph A. Bugert

Indianapolis - Joseph A. Bugert, Indianapolis, 77, passed away August 27, 2020. He was born on May 8, 1943 in Fort Wayne, Indiana as the son of Edwin and Marcella Bugert. Joe is survived by his son, John (Leanne) Bugert; grandsons Phillip and Simon; brother Jim (Kathy) Bugert; sister Mary (Craig) Beaverson; sister Sara Bohnke; and sister-in-law Kay Bugert. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Robert Bugert; and brother-in-law Michael Bohnke. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 2pm at Flanner Buchanan-Oaklawn Memorial Gardens (Conner Suite) with a graveside service following at 3:15pm at Our Lady of Peace Cemetery. To view the full obituary, please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
