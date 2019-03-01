|
Joseph A. Frock
Indianapolis - Joseph A. Frock, 64, of Indianapolis, passed away on February 27, 2019. Joey was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend to all. He is survived by his wife Linda (Gray) Frock; daughters Christine MacDonald, Jessica McKinney, Erica Gray, and Nicole Frock; 7 grandchildren; and sisters Irene Ballentine and Carol Smith. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements: Indiana Funeral Care.
