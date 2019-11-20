|
Joseph Adrian Miller
Indianapolis - Joseph Adrian Miller, 97, passed away 11/12/19. On Friday November 22, there will be a Celebration of Life Service at 12 pm with visitation from 10 am until 12 pm at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 3500 North Graceland Avenue, and, interment at Crown Hill Cemetery.
Mr. Miller leaves a legacy of love and service to be remembered and cherished by children; Quinton Miles, Sam Turnipseed, Portia Denise Miller, Adrienne Patrice Miller, one granddaughter; brother Herbert Cleo Miller, and sister, Ermal Franklin Vinnegar.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019