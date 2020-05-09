Joseph Alfred Kotarski
Cumberland, IN - age 77, passed away on Saturday May 2, 2020. Joseph was born October 24, 1942 in Buffalo, New York. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.feeneyhornakshadeland.com for the Kotarski family.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 9 to May 14, 2020.