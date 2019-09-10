|
|
Joseph B.
Joseph B. Davis Jr.
96 of Brownsburg passed away September 9, 2019. He was born May 8, 1923 in Desha, AK the son of Joseph and Minnie Shaffer Davis. Joseph was a truck driver for Amaco Oil Company for 33 years. He was a member of The Church of the Master and a past president of Central States Petroleum Union for 11 years. Joseph was an avid fisherman, Colts and Pacers fan. He loved Indiana University basketball and football, reading and gardening and most of all his dogs. He was preceded in death by his wife, Clemon Davis. He is survived by his children Michael W. Davis, Edward Earl Davis, Steven Lesley Davis, and Christy E. Dixon; 6 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild. Funeral service will be held at Friday September 13, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Conkle Funeral Home, Speedway Chapel with visitation from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in Bethel Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 10 to Sept. 12, 2019