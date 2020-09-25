1/
Joseph (Jay) B. Walton

Joseph (Jay) B. Walton passed away peacefully at home July 5, 2020 at the age of 61. He was born in Perth Amboy, New Jersey living most of his life in Indiana. Joining the Navy as a young man.

He was a union painter and retired being a union painter. He was an accomplished hunter, having taken several trips to Canada and Alaska to hunt bear and other wildlife. A life size black bear dominated his living room for several years.

Jay hunted with rifles, shotguns, black powder, and bow and arrow. Later in life Jay declared he would rather hunt for animals with a camera, taking pictures of the wildlife he so admired.

An avid arrowhead hunter, he hiked miles of Hoosier land looking for arrowheads left by Indians who resided here. He also collected memorabilia of sports.

Jay was preceded in death by his mother Lois, his brother George Walton, and his sister Vicki Walton. He is survived by his father Joseph (Barney) B. Walton II, His brothers Daniel Walton and Tom Walton, his son Joseph B. Walton IV, and his daughters Ashley Lucas and Shelby Mckinney. He was blessed with 8 grandchildren Jayden and Hunter, Jared, Javeon, and Keilynn, and Savannah, Sierra, and Raidan.

His internment is at the National Cemetery in Marion, Indiana.

A celebration of life will be held @

Eagle Creek Park

indy.gov/activity/about-eagle-creek-park

7840 W 56th St, Indianapolis, IN 46254

SHELTER B

ON: OCTOBER 10, 2020

FROM: 2:00pm to 5:00pm




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
