Seals Funeral Home
122 W. Staat Street
Fortville, IN 46040
(317) 485-5144
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
12:00 PM
Morgantown - Joseph R. Boerner, 77, of Morgantown, passed away August 25, 2019. He was a 50-year member of the Plumbers and Steamfitters Local No. 440.

Joe is survived by his children: Deanna (Jason Elias) Smith, Jodi (James) Bullock, and Michael (Kari) Boerner; sister Terri (Jack) Woolum of Anderson.

Services: Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 at 12:00 pm at Seals Funeral Home, Fortville. Visitation: Saturday, Aug. 31 from 10:00 am until time of service. Burial with military rites at Gravel Lawn Cemetery. Please see complete obituary at www.sealsfuneralhome.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 28, 2019
