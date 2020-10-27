1/1
Joseph C. "Joe" McDermott
1920 - 2020
Joseph C. "Joe" McDermott

Beech Grove - Joseph C. "Joe" McDermott, 100, of Beech Grove, passed away on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020 at St. Paul Hermitage in Beech Grove. Joe was born on Feb. 25, 1920 in Anthon, Iowa to the late Thomas J. and Marguerite V. (McKenna) McDermott. On Dec. 31, 1945 Joe wed Carol McDermott in Anthon, Iowa; Carol preceded Joe in death on Oct. 16, 2009.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. in Holy Name Catholic Church, 89 North 17th Avenue, Beech Grove. Visitation will be held prior to mass on Saturday from 9:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M in the church. Burial will follow the mass in Calvary Cemetery. Please visit www.ORileyFuneralHome.com to view the complete obituary.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Daniel F. O'Riley Funeral Home
6107 S East Street
Indianapolis, IN 46227
(317) 787-8224
