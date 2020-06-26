Joseph Christopher Wesley (Joe) Amick Jr.
Joseph (Joe) Christopher Wesley Amick, Jr

Mooresville - Joseph (Joe) Christopher Wesley Amick, Jr, 83, of Mooresville, Indiana passed away June 25, 2020. A graduate of Southport High School, he retired from Diamond Chain and the former Kendrick Hospital in Mooresville.

Survivors include: daughters Jowanna (PJ) Shaffer, Faith (Russell) Baker, and Jodie (Doug Owens) Brill and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Judith in 2018.

Visitation: Tuesday, June 30, 2020 from 4 - 8:00 PM at G. H. Herrmann Greenwood Funeral Home at The Gardens of Olive Branch, 1605 S. State Road 135. Funeral: Wednesday, July 1 at 11:30 AM at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions: American Heart Association or Alzheimer's Association.

Please view full obituary and share condolences at www.ghherrmann.com.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
JUL
1
Funeral
11:30 AM
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
1605 S State Road 135
Greenwood, IN 46143
(317) 787-7211
