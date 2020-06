Joseph (Joe) Christopher Wesley Amick, JrMooresville - Joseph (Joe) Christopher Wesley Amick, Jr, 83, of Mooresville, Indiana passed away June 25, 2020. A graduate of Southport High School, he retired from Diamond Chain and the former Kendrick Hospital in Mooresville.Survivors include: daughters Jowanna (PJ) Shaffer, Faith (Russell) Baker, and Jodie (Doug Owens) Brill and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Judith in 2018.Visitation: Tuesday, June 30, 2020 from 4 - 8:00 PM at G. H. Herrmann Greenwood Funeral Home at The Gardens of Olive Branch, 1605 S. State Road 135. Funeral: Wednesday, July 1 at 11:30 AM at the funeral home.Memorial contributions: American Heart Association or Alzheimer's Association Please view full obituary and share condolences at www.ghherrmann.com