Joseph (Joe) Christopher Wesley Amick, Jr
Mooresville - Joseph (Joe) Christopher Wesley Amick, Jr, 83, of Mooresville, Indiana passed away June 25, 2020. A graduate of Southport High School, he retired from Diamond Chain and the former Kendrick Hospital in Mooresville.
Survivors include: daughters Jowanna (PJ) Shaffer, Faith (Russell) Baker, and Jodie (Doug Owens) Brill and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Judith in 2018.
Visitation: Tuesday, June 30, 2020 from 4 - 8:00 PM at G. H. Herrmann Greenwood Funeral Home at The Gardens of Olive Branch, 1605 S. State Road 135. Funeral: Wednesday, July 1 at 11:30 AM at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions: American Heart Association or Alzheimer's Association.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.