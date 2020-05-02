Joseph D. Goodson
Indianapolis - Joseph D. Goodson, age 66, Indianapolis, passed away April 29, 2020 of natural causes. He owned the Hair Departure Salon, a five star rated salon at the Indianapolis Airport. He is survived by a sister- Monica Kapp. Private graveside services were held at the Stilesville Cemetery. www. bousleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 2 to May 3, 2020.