Services
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
1605 S State Road 135
Greenwood, IN 46143
(317) 787-7211
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
1605 S State Road 135
Greenwood, IN 46143
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Francis and Clare
Greenwood, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph McPike
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph David McPike M.D. Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joseph David McPike M.D. Sr. Obituary
Joseph David McPike, Sr., M.D.

Martinsville - Joseph David McPike, Sr., M.D., 85, Martinsville, peacefully passed on his birthday, March 4, 2019, surrounded by family. Doctor McPike received his medical degree from Indiana University School of Medicine (Class of 1964) and practiced for 50 years as a Family Physician and Emergency Physician.

He is survived by his loving wife, Suzanne Ida (Fuller) McPike of Martinsville, three children, Cindy McPike (Martinsville), Cathy Schuetter (Indianapolis) and Joseph McPike, II (New Palestine), two grandchildren and one brother. Doctor McPike's complete obituary may be found at www.ghherrmann.com.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, March 8, 2019 at G. H. Herrmann Greenwood Funeral Home, located at 1605 S State Road 135, Greenwood, Indiana. Mass of Catholic burial will be held Saturday (11 a.m.) at St. Francis and Clare, Greenwood, followed by private burial in Bedford.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now