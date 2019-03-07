|
Joseph David McPike, Sr., M.D.
Martinsville - Joseph David McPike, Sr., M.D., 85, Martinsville, peacefully passed on his birthday, March 4, 2019, surrounded by family. Doctor McPike received his medical degree from Indiana University School of Medicine (Class of 1964) and practiced for 50 years as a Family Physician and Emergency Physician.
He is survived by his loving wife, Suzanne Ida (Fuller) McPike of Martinsville, three children, Cindy McPike (Martinsville), Cathy Schuetter (Indianapolis) and Joseph McPike, II (New Palestine), two grandchildren and one brother. Doctor McPike's complete obituary may be found at www.ghherrmann.com.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, March 8, 2019 at G. H. Herrmann Greenwood Funeral Home, located at 1605 S State Road 135, Greenwood, Indiana. Mass of Catholic burial will be held Saturday (11 a.m.) at St. Francis and Clare, Greenwood, followed by private burial in Bedford.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 7, 2019