Joseph DeLuca
Indianapolis - Joseph S. DeLuca, 95, of Indianapolis, passed away February 14, 2020. He was born in Indianapolis the son of the late Sam and Josephine (Gioe) DeLuca. He was a WW II US Navy Veteran and truck driver for Indianapolis Newspapers Inc. for 40 years retiring in 1990. He was devoted to faith and family and was a long time member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church and a member of the Knights of Columbus St. Joseph Council. His wife Mary Joan (Sweeney) DeLuca, his sisters, Josephine, Nancy, Sally and Virginia; brothers, Tony, Benny and Salvatore preceded him in death.
He is survived by his son Tom DeLuca and his wife Mary; grandchildren, Thomas Jr. and his wife Laura, Christopher and Lauren.; great-grandchildren, Allison, Brianna and Zachary.
Prayers will be held at 9:30 a.m., Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Feeney Hornak Shadeland Mortuary continuing with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 7243 E. 10th Street, Indianapolis, IN with entombment in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Friday at Feeney-Hornak Shadeland Mortuary, 1307 N. Shadeland Ave., Indianapolis, IN. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to , 2545 Farmers Dr., Suite 300, Columbus, OH 43235
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2020