Services
Flanner and Buchanan – Washington Park East
10722 E Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN 46229
317-899-7115
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Flanner and Buchanan – Washington Park East
10722 E Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN 46229
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Church of the Nazarene
9401 E. 25th St
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
First Church of the Nazarene
9401 E. 25th St
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Freese
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rev. Joseph Donald Freese

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rev. Joseph Donald Freese Obituary
Rev. Joseph Donald Freese

Chatsworth, CA - Rev. Joseph Donald (Don) Freese, 96, of Chatsworth, CA, passed away January 29, 2019. Visitation will be held Thurs, Feb. 7, 2019 from 4-8 PM at Flanner Buchanan - Washington Park East, 10722 E. Washington St., Indianapolis. Additional visitation will be held the following day Fri., Feb. 8, 2019 from 10-11AM with funeral services to begin at 11AM at the First Church of the Nazarene, 9401 E. 25th St., Indianapolis with burial following at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. For more information visit FlannerBuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Flanner and Buchanan – Washington Park East
Download Now