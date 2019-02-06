|
Rev. Joseph Donald Freese
Chatsworth, CA - Rev. Joseph Donald (Don) Freese, 96, of Chatsworth, CA, passed away January 29, 2019. Visitation will be held Thurs, Feb. 7, 2019 from 4-8 PM at Flanner Buchanan - Washington Park East, 10722 E. Washington St., Indianapolis. Additional visitation will be held the following day Fri., Feb. 8, 2019 from 10-11AM with funeral services to begin at 11AM at the First Church of the Nazarene, 9401 E. 25th St., Indianapolis with burial following at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. For more information visit FlannerBuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 6, 2019