Joseph E. McCormick
Greenwood - Joseph E. McCormick, age 94, passed away peacefully on February 10, 2020.
He was born on the southside of Indianapolis graduating from Manual High School in 1943.
Joseph is survived by his loving wife of 67 years Norma Smith McCormick; his son Joseph E. McCormick, Jr. and his wife Kathleen Barnett McCormick, both retired Colonels US Air Force; daughter Carol A. Young and her husband Gary Young; grandsons Garrett and Bryce Young; and sister Irene Hardwick.
He was a veteran of the US Navy serving during WWII. He retired in 1970 as a captain for the Indianapolis Police Department, member of the Fraternal Order of the Police Lodge #86, retired Police Officers Association, Knights of Columbus, Our Lady of Fatima Council #3228; Ancient Order of Hibernians; Kevin Barry Division #3; American Legion Post #475, and a long time member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church.
Visitation will be held Sunday, February 16 from 4 to 8 PM at Flanner Buchanan - Memorial Park, 9350 E. Washington St, Indianapolis. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, February 17 at 10 AM in Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 7243 E. 10th St, Indianapolis. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in his memory may be made to Holy Spirit Catholic Church. To leave a memory visit FlannerBuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 11 to Feb. 13, 2020