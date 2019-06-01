|
|
Joseph E. Myers
New Palestine - 91, went to be with his Lord and Savior May 30, 2019. He was born March 20, 1928 in Indianapolis. Joe was a 1945 graduate of Arsenal Tech High School. He was the president and owner of Collins Automotive group for over 40 years. Joe was a charter member of Eastgate Christian Church and a current member of Franklin Road Baptist Church. He faithfully served in many roles at his church, including teaching Sunday school for over 40 years. Joe was passionate about serving the Lord and did so in every capacity of his life.
In his business career, Joe was awarded the prestigious Sagamore of the Wabash for the State of Indiana. Under his leadership Collins Oldsmobile was the number one Oldsmobile dealer in the nation for 5 consecutive years. He was also awarded the TIME magazine dealer of the year award. Joe served as both a member and the President of the Oldsmobile Dealer Advisory Board and was the Indianapolis Auto Trade Association President.
Joe was married to his loving wife, Sylvia for over 67 years. She preceded him in death in 2016. Together they had three daughters, Shery Myers Franceschini (Michael), who preceded her parents in death, Missy Myers Shadday (Paul) and Yvonne Myers Drake (Jeff); grandchildren, Jenny Rohn (Chris), Jessie Hurst (Tom), David Franceschini (Shanna), Katie McDaniel (Adam), Joe Shadday (Katelyn) Andy Drake (Colleen) and Sarah Drake; and 13 great-grandchildren. A sister, Phyllis Mueller, preceded him in death. Joe loved Jesus with his whole heart and was always spreading the good news. We praise God for his life.
Visitation will be Sunday, June 2, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and Monday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m. at Franklin Road Baptist Church, 51 N. Franklin Rd.
Memorial contributions may be made to Franklin Road Baptist Church Music Department, 51 N. Franklin Rd., Indianapolis, IN 46219. Final care and arrangements are entrusted to Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel. www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 1, 2019