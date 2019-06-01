Services
Shirley Brothers Mortuary
9606 E Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46229
(317) 897-9606
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Franklin Road Baptist Church
51 N. Franklin Rd
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Franklin Road Baptist Church,
51 N. Franklin Rd
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Franklin Road Baptist Church
51 N. Franklin Rd
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Myers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph E. Myers


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joseph E. Myers Obituary
Joseph E. Myers

New Palestine - 91, went to be with his Lord and Savior May 30, 2019. He was born March 20, 1928 in Indianapolis. Joe was a 1945 graduate of Arsenal Tech High School. He was the president and owner of Collins Automotive group for over 40 years. Joe was a charter member of Eastgate Christian Church and a current member of Franklin Road Baptist Church. He faithfully served in many roles at his church, including teaching Sunday school for over 40 years. Joe was passionate about serving the Lord and did so in every capacity of his life.

In his business career, Joe was awarded the prestigious Sagamore of the Wabash for the State of Indiana. Under his leadership Collins Oldsmobile was the number one Oldsmobile dealer in the nation for 5 consecutive years. He was also awarded the TIME magazine dealer of the year award. Joe served as both a member and the President of the Oldsmobile Dealer Advisory Board and was the Indianapolis Auto Trade Association President.

Joe was married to his loving wife, Sylvia for over 67 years. She preceded him in death in 2016. Together they had three daughters, Shery Myers Franceschini (Michael), who preceded her parents in death, Missy Myers Shadday (Paul) and Yvonne Myers Drake (Jeff); grandchildren, Jenny Rohn (Chris), Jessie Hurst (Tom), David Franceschini (Shanna), Katie McDaniel (Adam), Joe Shadday (Katelyn) Andy Drake (Colleen) and Sarah Drake; and 13 great-grandchildren. A sister, Phyllis Mueller, preceded him in death. Joe loved Jesus with his whole heart and was always spreading the good news. We praise God for his life.

Visitation will be Sunday, June 2, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and Monday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m. at Franklin Road Baptist Church, 51 N. Franklin Rd.

Memorial contributions may be made to Franklin Road Baptist Church Music Department, 51 N. Franklin Rd., Indianapolis, IN 46219. Final care and arrangements are entrusted to Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel. www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now