Services
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park East
10722 E Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN 46229
317-899-7115
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park East
10722 E Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN 46229
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:30 AM
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park East
10722 E Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN 46229
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Walker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph E. "Teddy" Walker Iii


1959 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph E. "Teddy" Walker Iii Obituary
Joseph E. "Teddy" Walker III

Indianapolis, IN - Joseph E. "Teddy" Walker III, 60, of Indianapolis, passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019. He was born on August 3, 1959 to the Late Joseph Walker, Jr. and Janet Walker. Teddy grew up on the west side of Indianapolis in the Chapel Glen area and attended Ben Davis High School. He worked in construction, living to work and to do what he needed to take care of his family. He loved all kinds of sports: playing softball and golf, watching Purdue basketball or any other game on T.V.; but his real passion was racing. He was a huge fan of Rusty Wallace and Mario Andretti, and he spend most of his free time at the Indianapolis Speedrome. Teddy was the life of the party, and you could always catch him making people laugh and flashing his wonderful smile. He will be deeply missed by his family, many friends, and his racing family.

Teddy is preceded in death by his father, the late Joseph Walker, Jr. Teddy is survived by his mother, Janet Walker; his fiancée, Jeanie Capps; his daughters: Brooke Persinger and Teddi'Jo Walker; his grandchildren: Haley Ann Hobbs, Jason Michael Hobbs, Blaine Thomas Casey, Christyuna Michole Turnbow, and Atticus James Mullins; his siblings: David (Lindsay) Walker and Jamie Walker.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 4:00p.m. to 8:00p.m. at Flanner Buchanan - Washington Park East, 10722 E. Washington St., Indianapolis, IN 46229. A funeral service will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019 at the funeral home at 10:30am.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Colorectal Cancer Alliance, 1025 Vermont Ave NW, Suite 1066, Washington, DC 20005.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park East
Download Now