Joseph E. "Teddy" Walker III
Indianapolis, IN - Joseph E. "Teddy" Walker III, 60, of Indianapolis, passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019. He was born on August 3, 1959 to the Late Joseph Walker, Jr. and Janet Walker. Teddy grew up on the west side of Indianapolis in the Chapel Glen area and attended Ben Davis High School. He worked in construction, living to work and to do what he needed to take care of his family. He loved all kinds of sports: playing softball and golf, watching Purdue basketball or any other game on T.V.; but his real passion was racing. He was a huge fan of Rusty Wallace and Mario Andretti, and he spend most of his free time at the Indianapolis Speedrome. Teddy was the life of the party, and you could always catch him making people laugh and flashing his wonderful smile. He will be deeply missed by his family, many friends, and his racing family.
Teddy is preceded in death by his father, the late Joseph Walker, Jr. Teddy is survived by his mother, Janet Walker; his fiancée, Jeanie Capps; his daughters: Brooke Persinger and Teddi'Jo Walker; his grandchildren: Haley Ann Hobbs, Jason Michael Hobbs, Blaine Thomas Casey, Christyuna Michole Turnbow, and Atticus James Mullins; his siblings: David (Lindsay) Walker and Jamie Walker.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 4:00p.m. to 8:00p.m. at Flanner Buchanan - Washington Park East, 10722 E. Washington St., Indianapolis, IN 46229. A funeral service will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019 at the funeral home at 10:30am.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Colorectal Cancer Alliance, 1025 Vermont Ave NW, Suite 1066, Washington, DC 20005.
