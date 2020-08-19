1/1
Joseph Earl "Joe" Meyers
{ "" }
Joseph "Joe" Earl Meyers

Indianapolis -

Joseph "Joe" Earl Meyers, age 65, of Indianapolis passed away August 16, 2020.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Flanner Buchanan-Zionville from 11-2 PM with the funeral at 2 PM.

Joe is survived by his daughters; Nicole Meyers and Jodi (Adam) Wright and his four grandchildren; Nicolas, Logan, Dalton Meyers and Waylon Wright. He was preceded in death by Pamela Meyers.

Online condolences and a video tribute may be viewed at www.flannerbuchanan.com






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Funeral service
11:00 - 02:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Zionsville
AUG
21
Funeral
02:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Zionsville
Funeral services provided by
Flanner Buchanan – Zionsville
105 W Pine St
Zionsville, IN 46077
3178733366
Memories & Condolences

