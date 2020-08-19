Joseph "Joe" Earl Meyers
Indianapolis -
Joseph "Joe" Earl Meyers, age 65, of Indianapolis passed away August 16, 2020.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Flanner Buchanan-Zionville from 11-2 PM with the funeral at 2 PM.
Joe is survived by his daughters; Nicole Meyers and Jodi (Adam) Wright and his four grandchildren; Nicolas, Logan, Dalton Meyers and Waylon Wright. He was preceded in death by Pamela Meyers.
