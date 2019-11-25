Services
Flanner Buchanan – Speedway
2950 N High School Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46224
(317) 387-7020
Calling hours
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Speedway
2950 N High School Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46224
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Speedway
2950 N High School Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46224
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Miles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Earl Miles


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Earl Miles Obituary
Joseph Earl Miles

Indianapolis - Joseph Earl Miles, age 77 of Indianapolis, IN born on September 22, 1942 passed away November 22, 2019. Joe graduated from George Washington High School class of 1960. Joe was employed for 35 years by General Motors - Truck & Bus Company of Indianapolis. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday Nov 27, 2019 at Flanner Buchanan-Speedway at Noon with calling from 10 am to service time. Burial will be in Lincoln Memory Gardens Whitestown, IN Memorial contributions and be given to either the or to the Susan G Komen Breast Cancer Foundation. Online condolences may be shared at www.flannerbuchanan.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Flanner Buchanan – Speedway
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -