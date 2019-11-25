|
|
Joseph Earl Miles
Indianapolis - Joseph Earl Miles, age 77 of Indianapolis, IN born on September 22, 1942 passed away November 22, 2019. Joe graduated from George Washington High School class of 1960. Joe was employed for 35 years by General Motors - Truck & Bus Company of Indianapolis. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday Nov 27, 2019 at Flanner Buchanan-Speedway at Noon with calling from 10 am to service time. Burial will be in Lincoln Memory Gardens Whitestown, IN Memorial contributions and be given to either the or to the Susan G Komen Breast Cancer Foundation. Online condolences may be shared at www.flannerbuchanan.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019