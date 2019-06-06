Services
Flanner Buchanan – Zionsville
105 W Pine St
Zionsville, IN 46077
(317) 873-3366
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Alphonsus Liguori Catholic Church
1870 W. Oak Street
Zionsville, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Mushalla
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Edward Mushalla

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joseph Edward Mushalla Obituary
Joseph Edward Mushalla

Zionsville - Joseph Edward Mushalla, 85 of Zionsville, passed away on June 3, 2019. He was born on March 19, 1934 to the late Joseph Mushalla and Helen Kuczynski.

A veteran of the United States Air Force, he saw active duty during the Korean War. He was the first member of his family to attend college and graduated from St. John's University in New York City.

He made his professional career at Morgan Guarantee and Trust Company, and retired as an Executive Vice President of the company.

He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Theresa Mushalla; his children, Michael Mushalla, Eileen Sturner, and Joseph Gerard Mushalla, and seven grandchildren. The Funeral Mass will be at 11 AM on Friday, June 7, 2019 at St. Alphonsus Liguori Catholic Church, 1870 W. Oak Street, Zionsville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to .
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Flanner Buchanan – Zionsville
Download Now