Joseph Edward Mushalla
Zionsville - Joseph Edward Mushalla, 85 of Zionsville, passed away on June 3, 2019. He was born on March 19, 1934 to the late Joseph Mushalla and Helen Kuczynski.
A veteran of the United States Air Force, he saw active duty during the Korean War. He was the first member of his family to attend college and graduated from St. John's University in New York City.
He made his professional career at Morgan Guarantee and Trust Company, and retired as an Executive Vice President of the company.
He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Theresa Mushalla; his children, Michael Mushalla, Eileen Sturner, and Joseph Gerard Mushalla, and seven grandchildren. The Funeral Mass will be at 11 AM on Friday, June 7, 2019 at St. Alphonsus Liguori Catholic Church, 1870 W. Oak Street, Zionsville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to .
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 6, 2019