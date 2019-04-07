|
Joseph Edwin "Joe" Kilgore
Marion County - Joseph Edwin "Joe" Kilgore, 99, was born February 25, 1920 in Marion County, Kentucky. Born to Elmer and Lucy Kilgore, Joe was the oldest of 12 children. He served in the United States Army, joining in 1942 and serving during WWII in Germany, Italy, France and North Africa, earning 5 Bronze Stars. He worked for Western Electric until he retired in 1984. At that time he became a full-fledged member of a small clan of Oetjen's. Joe was a quiet man who enjoyed a quiet house. Little by little, smaller Oetjen's joined the clan until it became a full-fledged Oetjen village. A gentle soul who didn't marry or have his own children became a fixture in our family. He enjoyed holding the children when they were small and attended all their activities. He loved to eat, especially sweets (don't keep donuts or cinnamon rolls from him). He is survived by his loving live-in family: sister, Mary (Herman) Oetjen; niece, Cindy Oetjen; nephew, Trey (Lori) Oetjen; great-nieces and nephews, Caleb (Taylor) Oetjen, Madison Oetjen, Josiah Oetjen, Noah (Mallory) Oetjen, Hope Oetjen, Isaiah Oetjen, Angela Oetjen and Elijah Oetjen. He is survived by sisters, Judy Sedam, Martha Jones, Barbara (Paul) Kent, Carol Jones, and Freda Linville, and many other nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Lucy Kilgore; brothers, Willis, Philip, Kenneth and Donald Kilgore; and sister, Joan Price. Joe passed away April 5, 2019. He will be missed in the village, but we were privileged to have him.
Visitation will be Monday, April 8, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel, 9606 E. Washington Street.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 7, 2019