Joseph Eugene Fair
Indianapolis, IN - Joseph Eugene Fair, 86, of Indianapolis, passed away on March 10, 2019.
Joe was born June 2, 1932 in Petersburg, Indiana to the late Earl and Geneva Fair. Joe believed in working hard to achieve your goals. He began his career with RCA as a dye cutter and worked his way up to Assistant Business Manager. After retirement, he fulfilled his lifelong dream of traveling with his wife, and after her passing he enjoyed doing things for and with his family.
He left behind his daughter, Glenda Feist; grandchildren, Joe Feist, Josh Fair (Sharon), Jessica Owen (James), and Allison Archer (Bob); great-grandchildren, Abbie Archer, Allee Archer, Sophia Owens, Xavier Archer, Maia Owens, and Celia Owens; and his sister, Elsie Stone. He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Trellis Fair; son, Larry Fair; and parents.
Friends and family are invited to gather from 10:00am-11:00am on Friday, March 15, 2019 with a funeral service to follow at 11:00am at Flanner Buchanan- Washington Park East. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Joe's honor may be made to the .
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 13, 2019