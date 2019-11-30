|
Joseph Francis Kieffer, Jr.
Indianapolis - Joseph Francis Kieffer, Jr., 92, of Indianapolis, passed away on November 29, 2019 at St. Paul Hermitage in Beech Grove surrounded by his family. Joe was born in Beech Grove on September 18, 1927 to the late Joseph Francis, Sr. and Matilda (Schafer) Kieffer. On April 23, 1949 he was united in marriage to Grace (Lynskey) Kieffer who survives.
Joe was a graduate of Cathedral High School. Joe worked for Naval Avionics retiring as a foreman in 1988. Joe was a longtime member of St. Jude Catholic Church and previously St. Catherine of Sienna Catholic Church where he was a eucharistic minister.
Joe is preceded in death by his parents and a son, Joseph Kieffer.
Joseph is survived by his wife, Grace (Lynskey) Kieffer; children, Mary Kay (Paul) Segasser, Patricia (Charles) Parker, Liz (Danny) Appleby, Ed Kieffer, Kevin (Jenny) Kieffer, and Christine (John) Hamilton; 9 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
Visitation: Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 P.M. at St. Paul Hermitage, 501 N. 17th Avenue, Beech Grove. Funeral Mass: Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Paul Hermitage. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Indianapolis. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Paul Hermitage; envelopes will be provided at the hermitage. Please visit www.orileyfuneralhome.com to leave an online condolence for Joe's family.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 30 to Dec. 3, 2019