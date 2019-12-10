|
|
Joseph Francis O'Connell Jr.
Indianapolis - Joseph Francis O'Connell Jr., 94, of Indianapolis, Indiana passed away on Monday December 9, 2019. Joseph was born October 28, 1925 in Indianapolis, Indiana to Ella (Blankenship) O'Connell and Joseph F. O'Connell Sr. He was graduate of Cathedral High School and attended IUPUI before serving in the Navy in WWII. Joseph was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus. He retired from his career with Sears as Service Manager. He then managed Indy Copy Products for several years. He enjoyed sports and being a jokester, but most important to him were his faith, family, and friends.
Joseph is survived by his loving children, Eileen Whiting (Duane), Julie Davies (Bryan), Joseph O'Connell Jr. (Amy), Paul O'Connell (Teresa), Michael O'Connell, and Lisa Danhauer (Rich); brother, Paul O'Connell; 10 grandchildren; and 9 great grandchildren.
Joseph was preceded in death by his wife, Rita (Hoerl) O'Connell; daughter-in-law, Barb O'Connell; father, Joseph F. O'Connell Sr.; and mother, Ella (Blankenship) O'Connell.
Visitation for Joseph will begin 9:30 am on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 7243 E 10th St, Indianapolis, Indiana. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 am. Entombment will be at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Joseph's memory may be made to Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 7243 E 10th St, Indianapolis, Indiana.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.feeneyhornakshadeland.com for the O'Connell family.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 10 to Dec. 12, 2019