Joseph G. Miller Jr.
Joe passed unexpectedly at home on Monday, March 2nd. Joe graduated from Cathedral High in 1965 and studied finance at Marian College graduating in 1969. Joe would go onto establish Miller and O'Conner CPA firm where he worked until his retirement.
Joe is survived by his wife Joan Amati, his son Jason Miller from his first marriage to Carolyn Goeke, step-children Ben (Adie) Smith, Bess (Eric) Cole, and three grandsons: Gordon, Westley, and Quinn. Sisters Patricia (Robert) Strohmeyer and Linda (James) Simmons and their children.
Joe is preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Mabel Miller, and brother Bobby.
Joe leaves behind a litany of family, friends, and colleagues who knew him as generous, kind, and funny. He had a positive impact on many lives and served as a surrogate father and grandfather to many. He will be forever remembered and missed.
Memorial gathering to be held at St. David's Episcopal Church in Bean Blossom on Saturday, March 14th, from 11am-1pm. Internment to directly follow at 1pm.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hemophilia of Indiana or Waycross Episcopal Camp summer camp scholarship fund.
Final arrangements are being handled by Indiana Green Burial Services out of Bloomington, IN.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 4 to Mar. 8, 2020