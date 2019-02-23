Services
Indianapolis - Joseph H. Ryan, 86, of Indianapolis passed away on February 20, 2019. He was born to John and Thelma (Jenkins) Ryan. He owned and operated Ryan's Hair Care for 52 years and had worked at the Chrysler Corporation prior to that. He is a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church and a Past President of the East Side Optimist Club. Joseph is survived by his daughter Maryann (Mike) Massey, grandchildren, John Ryan and Sammy Massey-Sivells, 8 great grandchildren, Michael, Shaylynn, D.J., Austin, Audree, Brodee, Caedin and Rylynn; brothers, Dick, Tom and Robert Ryan, his sisters, Ann Carrico and Joyce True. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Dorothy (Acton) Ryan and his son Joseph Ryan and grandson, Dallas Ryan. Funeral services will be 9:30 am, Monday, February 25, 2018 at Feeney-Hornak Shadeland Mortuary, 1307 N. Shadeland Ave., Indianapolis,, 46219 followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 4 - 7 pm Sunday, February 24, 2018 at the mortuary. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials in Joseph's name may be made to The or .



Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 23, 2019
