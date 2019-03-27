|
|
Joseph Hutchison
Indianapolis - Joseph Melvin Hutchison Indianapolis - Joseph Melvin Hutchison,92, passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. Joseph was born May 5, 1926, in Orlinda, TN to the late John W. Hutchison and Annie Mae Baird Hutchison.
Joseph is preceded in death by his wife Maudie and infant son Vincent. He is survived by his son Melvin Donnell Hutchison (Cynthia), Linda Quarles, Pia Hutchison, Vickie Johnson (Keith); five grandchildren, nineteen great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
Visitation will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 10 AM-12 PM at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 3500 Graceland Avenue, Indianapolis. A funeral Service will follow at 12 PM. Entombment will be at Crown Hill Mausoleum. Gifts in Joseph's memory may be directed to Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Online condolence can be made athttp://www.crownhill.org/obituary/308123/Joseph-Hutchison/
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 27, 2019